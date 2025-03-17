China's home prices slightly down in February on holiday impact

Xinhua) 14:07, March 17, 2025

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Commercial home prices dipped slightly in China's 70 large and medium-sized cities in February amid Spring Festival sales off-season and other factors, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

Prices of new homes in first-tier cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, increased 0.1 percent from a month ago, according to the data.

In the second-tier cities, prices of new homes stayed flat from the January level, while prices of resold homes dropped by 0.4 percent.

NBS data also revealed Monday that China's investment in property development decreased 9.8 percent year on year in the first two months of 2025. The drop narrowed by 0.8 percentage points compared to the full year of 2024.

