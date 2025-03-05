Home>>
China to leverage monetary policy instruments to provide stronger support for property, stock markets
(Xinhua) 09:30, March 05, 2025
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will refine and develop new structural monetary policy instruments to provide stronger support for sound development of the real estate sector and the stock market, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
Related Stories
- China's real estate tax cuts yield 1.6 billion U.S. dollars in first month
- China's housing market gains strong momentum amid policy boosts, inventory cuts
- First-tier Chinese cities see rising home prices in December
- China’s real estate market risks ease off, starting to seek a new equilibrium: central bank governor
- More than 5 trillion yuan of loans approved for China's "white list" real estate projects
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.