China to leverage monetary policy instruments to provide stronger support for property, stock markets

Xinhua) 09:30, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will refine and develop new structural monetary policy instruments to provide stronger support for sound development of the real estate sector and the stock market, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

