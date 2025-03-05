China to introduce city-specific policies on property transaction restrictions

Xinhua) 09:50, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will introduce city-specific policies on adjusting or reducing property transaction restrictions to make continued efforts to stem the downturn and restore stability in the real estate market, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

