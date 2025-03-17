China's medical equipment integrates cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation

Xinhua) 08:13, March 17, 2025

This photo taken on March 14, 2025 shows a surgical robot demonstration during the 2025 China Medical Equipment Conference & Medical Equipment Exhibition held at Chongqing International Expo Center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

CHONGQING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- From a console in Shanghai, French surgeon Youness Ahallal guided robotic arms in Morocco with real-time precision, delicately removing a patient's tumor.

Despite the staggering 12,000-kilometer distance between them, China's domestically developed Toumai surgical robot bridged the geographical divide to make transcontinental surgery a reality.

"With telecommunication techniques, Toumai Robot allows real-time, high-definition imaging and precise control of the robotic arms from a long distance," said Liu Yu, executive vice president of Shanghai Microport Medbot (Group) Co., Ltd, developer of the robot.

This breakthrough enables patients in underserved regions to access world-class medical expertise without enduring exhausting cross-border journeys. "The system also revolutionizes surgical workflows for doctors," Liu emphasized. "Previously, conducting cross-regional operations required extensive travel and coordination. Now, specialists can operate remotely with high efficiency."

To date, the Toumai platform has completed around 300 remote operations, maintaining a flawless safety record.

The Toumai Robot exemplifies China's rapid ascent as a pioneer in intelligent medical innovation. At the 2025 China Medical Equipment Exhibition in Chongqing in southwest China, AI-powered surgical systems, deep learning-enhanced diagnostic platforms, and cloud-connected robotic devices dominated the showcase.

"Toumai Robot focuses on minimally-invasive surgeries. It breaks through the limits of the hands of surgeons by filtering their physiologic tremor, which makes surgeries easier, safer, and less invasive," said Liu to flows of visitors at the company's exhibition booth.

Some medical equipment can help doctors make decisions. Longwood Valley MedTech, headquartered in Beijing, brought its ROPA orthopedic smart surgical robot with deep learning capabilities to the exhibition.

"This robot can be used in joint replacement and spinal operations as it utilizes AI to reconstruct three-dimensional images of patients' joints with CT images, based on which doctors can simulate operations and make pre-operation plans," said Chen Peng, vice president of Longwood Valley MedTech.

It usually takes one day for an engineer to make a three-dimensional image, compared to only one to three minutes by AI, Chen added.

Chen said the robot reduces operating time by about 30 percent on average. Less operating time means less anesthesia duration, exposure and possible complications.

The robot not only serves as a powerful "brain" but also as clever "hands." During operations, sub-millimeter precision optical positioning ensures the precise execution of every critical step of the pre-operation plans. Stable robotic arms help doctors overcome traditional limitations such as hand tremors.

In 2024, China's medical equipment market size surpassed 1.35 trillion yuan (about 188.2 billion U.S. dollars), according to data released during the exhibition.

Medical equipment is at the forefront of technological innovation, so efforts should be given to drive the digital and intelligent transformation of the medical equipment industry, said Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology, when addressing the event on Saturday.

"It is important to accelerate the deep integration of emerging technologies such as 5G and AI with medical equipment and develop innovative application scenarios, including intelligent diagnostic systems and remote medical consultation platforms," Xin said.

