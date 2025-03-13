China's new chapter in global innovation

At a smart construction project site managed by China State Construction Engineering Corporation, a quiet technological revolution is underway. Amid cranes and concrete, engineers are deploying advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems that could reshape the construction industry.

At a government service center in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province, a woman interacts with an AI-driven service terminal designed to streamline administrative processes. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Jingdong)

Li Fengjian, an AI specialist with Xianyuan Technology, detailed how the company's intelligent system - built on a large model - adapts to complex construction environments. "Engineering machinery equipped with intelligent agents can adjust its operations automatically in response to weather conditions," Li explained, adding that a spatiotemporal sensing network further enhances the system, providing real-time tracking of both personnel and materials throughout the construction site.

In February this year, Xianyuan Technology rapidly integrated its self-developed model with DeepSeek-R1, effectively blending a general-purpose framework with industry-specific models. This integration, Li noted, has produced a solution capable of delivering expert-level performance in the industry. The firm is based in the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, a burgeoning AI incubator that now hosts over 200 innovative enterprises.

China's technological transformation extends well beyond the construction sector. Over the past three decades, the country has evolved from its initial forays into internet connectivity to becoming a key player in global digital innovation.

In Yichang, central China's Hubei province, a robot inspects the gas-insulated switchgear within a power plant on the left bank of the Three Gorges project, the world's largest hydropower project. (People's Daily Online/Zheng Jiayu)

Here, a steady stream of technological innovations are emerging, from the early days of emails and web browsing to the cutting-edge technologies represented by DeepSeek and the dynamic evolution of social media.

Wu Jianping, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and head of the Zhongguancun Laboratory, pointed out that while China had introduced only one internet standard before 2005, it now contributes to over 200 worldwide. Such strides illustrate the country's concerted push toward high-level technological self-reliance - a journey marked by both persistence and determination.

Beyond the digital realm, China is making significant inroads in aerospace, new energy, and other high-tech sectors. It has transitioned from being a follower to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with global leaders, and in some areas, even taking the lead. Wu attributed these achievements to a dynamic ecosystem of policy reforms and talent cultivation that encourages creativity and technical expertise at every level.

At Fuyang Technician Institute in east China's Anhui province, students engage directly with AI technology during hands-on training sessions. (People's Daily Online/Pang Cheng)

Amid intensifying international competition, collaborative research and the integration of new technologies with traditional industries are essential to China's high-quality economic development.

Mei Linhai, a researcher at China's State Key Laboratory of Cognitive Intelligence, remarked that the age of AI calls for continuous exploration. "In this era, everyone is an innovator. Only by persistently pushing the boundaries can we remain at the forefront of both technological and industrial development," Mei observed.

In the field of general-purpose AI, Mei emphasized that independent innovation is paramount. He advocates for a self-driven industrial ecosystem that leverages innovative technologies to boost productivity and unlock new possibilities.

