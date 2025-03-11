China launches innovation hub for high-end equipment testing

This photo taken on Feb. 20, 2025 shows a monitoring robot at Tianjin SIASUN Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. in the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Tech Town, in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China has recently launched a national innovation center for high-end equipment nondestructive testing (NDT) in Beijing, aiming to advance intelligent inspection technologies to support the country's smart manufacturing sector.

The center, under the State Administration for Market Regulation and primarily supported by the defense technology research and test center of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC), focuses on cutting-edge, disruptive, and common technology research in high-end equipment nondestructive testing, People's Daily reported on Monday.

It seeks to create a collaborative platform that integrates industry, academia, and research, according to the report.

"With the rapid advancement of modern high-end equipment, such as aerospace products, nuclear power equipment, and large-scale bridge structures, the application of new materials, processes, and intelligent manufacturing has brought a series of monitoring and evaluation challenges," said Li Hongmin, chairman of the innovation center and director of the CASIC defense technology research and test center.

"The innovation center will address gaps in these fields by developing advanced NDT technologies while enhancing their intelligence, informatization and standardization," Li added.

The innovation center brings together 46 leading institutions, including Xi'an Jiaotong University, Harbin Institute of Technology, and China Special Equipment Inspection and Research Institute, forming a collaborative alliance to drive technological breakthroughs and elevate industry standards.

