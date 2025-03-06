MWC organizer hails China's leadership in mobile industry innovation

Xinhua) 08:23, March 06, 2025

People walk past the booth of China Mobile at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5 (Xinhua) -- A combination of scale and innovation has positioned China's mobile industry at the forefront globally, a senior GSMA executive said at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona.

Chinese companies are leading the way by rapidly applying cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, among others, Mats Granryd, director general of GSMA, the organizer of the event, told Xinhua in an interview on Tuesday.

He noted that China has successfully integrated all key components of the mobile ecosystem to create a robust and advanced industry. "The scale of the mobile market in China has greatly facilitated the adoption of new technologies," Granryd said. "It will be really interesting to see how this unfolds in the long term."

People visit the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Lara Dewar, GSMA's chief marketing officer, highlighted China's relentless drive for innovation. A frequent visitor to the country, Dewar said she is consistently inspired by the advancements she witnesses, citing China's commitment to expanding 5G networks, which now serve over a billion users. "China's influence on this industry is undeniable."

The two executives underscored the value of collaboration. Granryd described international cooperation as "vital" to unlocking the mobile industry's economic potential.

Looking ahead to this year's MWC Shanghai, Dewar expressed excitement about seeing China's technological advancements firsthand. "It will be incredible to visit and see technology come to life," she said.

