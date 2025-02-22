China launches innovation challenge event to boost computing power infrastructure

Xinhua) 09:21, February 22, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has launched an innovation challenge activity to accelerate the application of innovative technologies and products in the computing power network sector.

The campaign aims to encourage breakthroughs in key technologies and products in six areas of computing power networks, including computing, storage, networking, and application, according to the ministry.

The focus will include intelligent computing power management and acceleration, the deep integration between computing capacity and industry, the research of novel cooling systems and carbon emission sensing optimization, as well as the development of intelligent monitoring, and operation and maintenance robots.

The ministry will allocate resources to support competitive enterprises, and promote the demonstration and application of relevant technologies.

China's intelligent computing power is set to expand rapidly in the coming years, driven by surging demand for large models and generative AI, according to a report by market research firm International Data Corporation and Chinese IT firm Inspur Information.

