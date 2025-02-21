China to promote innovation in ecology and environment sector

Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- China has pledged to strengthen its scientific and technological innovation in the ecology and environment sector as part of its efforts to build a green, beautiful China, according to guidelines released by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and other government agencies.

By 2035, the overall efficiency of the sector's innovation system will be enhanced significantly, with an improved key technology and equipment level, and with an enhanced high-level sci-tech talent pool.

China will deepen the reform of the sector's scientific and technological system and further improve the country's ecological and environmental governance capabilities, according to the guidelines.

It will create an open and inclusive environment for innovation, and implement plans for improving basic research, key technology breakthroughs, and the transformation and transfer of scientific and technological achievements.

Financial support and open cooperation will be promoted to ensure the implementation of these plans, the ministry said.

