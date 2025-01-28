Arab health exhibition showcases Chinese innovations in medical technology

January 28, 2025

People visit the booth of a Chinese company during the 50th Arab Health Exhibition in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 27, 2025. The 50th Arab Health Exhibition opened on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Center, featuring over 4,000 exhibitors from various countries, including more than 800 Chinese companies. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

DUBAI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The 50th Arab Health Exhibition opened on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Center, featuring over 4,000 exhibitors from various countries, including more than 800 Chinese companies.

The four-day event showcases medical devices, equipment, home healthcare products, and portable health solutions. Chinese companies have garnered considerable attention from attendees due to their innovative technologies, including blood purification, respiratory therapy, smart health management systems, and comprehensive healthcare solutions.

Gao Guangyong, chairman of Chongqing SWS Medical Co., a Chinese medical equipment manufacturer, said Chinese companies are emerging as key players in the global health industry, citing their strengths in technological innovation, full-chain solutions, and cost efficiency.

Ahead of the exhibition, Yuwell Group, a Chinese household healthcare manufacturer, signed a strategic investment and cooperation agreement with U.S. oxygen concentrator manufacturer Inogen in Dubai.

"This partnership will drive the global adoption of high-quality respiratory products and contribute to advancing the healthcare sector worldwide," said Wu Qun, chairman of Yuwell Group.

People visit the China Pavilion during the 50th Arab Health Exhibition in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 27, 2025. The 50th Arab Health Exhibition opened on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Center, featuring over 4,000 exhibitors from various countries, including more than 800 Chinese companies. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

