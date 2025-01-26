Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong rank among top 10 innovation cities globally: report

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows an emergency rescue humanoid robot during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong rank among the world's top 10 innovation cities, alongside other cities from the United States, Britain and Japan, according to a recently released assessment report on sci-tech innovation.

The report, published on Friday, was compiled by the Shenzhen International Science and Technology Information Center, the Center for Industrial Development and Environmental Governance of Tsinghua University, and research publishing and information analytics company Elsevier, the Science and Technology Daily reported on Saturday.

The report is based on the collaborative development index of education, sci-tech and talent, and offers an in-depth evaluation of 30 cities around the world. It aims to provide insights into global urban innovation and development trends and highlights the strength of cities in science and technology innovation.

The top 10 innovation cities are Boston, San Francisco, Beijing, London, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

In terms of education, Boston, London and Hong Kong rank as the top three, while London, Beijing, Shanghai and New York are cities with relatively balanced development in both basic and higher education.

From the perspective of innovation, San Francisco, Boston and Beijing are the top three cities. The report suggests that strengthening the innovation ecosystem, including enhancing the economic foundation, promoting the integration of industry, academia and research, boosting scientific infrastructure, and fostering cross-regional cooperation, is crucial for Chinese cities to enhance their innovation capabilities.

In terms of talent development, five cities from the United States and five from China, which include Beijing, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shanghai, rank in the top 10.

According to the report, Chinese cities such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Shanghai also demonstrate exceptional performance in talent potential, reflecting strong momentum in talent development.

