China's valid domestic invention patents reach 4.756 million in 2024

Global Times) 16:24, January 07, 2025

China's valid domestic invention patents reached 4.756 million in 2024, as revealed during a conference hosted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), according to a report by China Media Group (CMG) on Tuesday. The figure highlights China's sustained efforts in fostering innovation and advancing technology.

Additionally, China's valid invention patents in strategic emerging industries stood at 1.349 million in 2024, marking a 15.7 percent year-on-year increase. Applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), Madrid System for international trademark, and the Hague System also continue to rank among the global leaders, according to CMG.

China has shortened the average examination period for invention patents to 15.5 months, with trademark registration examination averaging four months—both among the fastest globally. Advances in multimodal large-model technology have significantly enhanced the quality and efficiency of intellectual property reviews.

Shen Changyu, the head of CNIPA, noted that in 2024, China rose to 11th place in the Global Innovation Index 2024 released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), representing a 24-place improvement since the 18th CPC National Congress, as Xinhua reported.

China also leads globally with 26 top science and technology clusters for the second consecutive year, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing innovation hubs globally, according to Shen.

Shen stated that in 2025, CNIPA will prioritize enhancing the efficient utilization of intellectual property, advancing patent commercialization, promoting trademark branding strategies, and leveraging geographical indications. The agency also plans to strengthen high-standard intellectual property (IP) protection and refine the overall IP protection framework.

"China's patent applications have surged in recent years, primarily driven by three key factors. Businesses are investing more in R&D, boosting both innovation quality and patent output as they adapt to economic transformation," Bian Yongzu, executive deputy editor-in-chief of Modernization of Management magazine, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

Bian noted that businesses are also emphasizing intellectual property protection. Proprietary technologies not only drive profits but also reflect a company's culture, enhance its corporate image, and strengthen market competitiveness.

"Stronger legal protections and stricter enforcement against infringement have further encouraged businesses to prioritize IP rights," he added.

From January to November 2024, China's total imports and exports of intellectual property royalties reached 356.41 billion yuan ($48.66 billion), a 6.6 percent year-on-year increase, showcasing the growing benefits of IP utilization, according to CMG.

