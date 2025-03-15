China's central bank to grow financial ecosystem that supports tech innovation
BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank will work to cultivate a financial ecosystem that supports technological innovation, the central bank said on Friday.
The bank will provide targeted support for key national technology initiatives and small and medium-sized enterprises in the field of tech, according to a statement issued by the People's Bank of China.
It will enhance the quality and effectiveness of green financial services further, providing strong support for the green, low-carbon development of China's economy and society.
It will also enhance its capability to provide financial services for the elderly care sector, and develop digital finance actively and steadily.
Efforts will be made to defuse financial debt risks associated with financing platforms, supporting local governments to promote the market-oriented transformation of those platforms, the bank said.
Photos
- Cherry blossoms in full bloom in SW China's Guizhou
- Artificial wetlands generate ecological, economic benefits for villagers in E China's Shandong
- Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China's new chapter in global innovation
- Consumption, innovation set to boost China's economic growth momentum
- Innovation set to boost strength in key sectors
- China launches innovation hub for high-end equipment testing
- China has become a powerhouse of innovation; Airbus to use its tech expertise to help drive aerospace advancement: company executive
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.