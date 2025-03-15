China's express delivery sector posts fast growth in first two months

Xinhua) 12:55, March 15, 2025

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector experienced rapid expansion in the first two months of 2025, with significant growth in delivery volume and capability-building, according to an industry index released by the State Post Bureau on Friday.

The express delivery development index was 368.6 during the period, an increase of 11.8 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the bureau.

China's express delivery volume remained high throughout the first two months, as the sector entered one of its busiest periods during the Spring Festival holiday. From January 28 to February 4, the business volume of express delivery enterprises reached 1.15 billion parcels, a year-on-year increase of 31 percent.

The bureau projected that the volume of courier services and business revenue would surge by 24.6 percent and 16.6 percent from a year earlier, respectively, in the first two months.

The sub-index for development strength also improved during the period, as relevant enterprises focused on building logistics infrastructure, expanding delivery channels, and achieving breakthroughs in unmanned delivery vehicles, the bureau said.

The index is compiled based on data from major logistics firms operating delivery services. It reflects the overall business activities and trends in the country's courier sector.

