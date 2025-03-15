China proposes five points on proper settlement of Iranian nuclear issue

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi in Beijing, capital of China, March 14, 2025. China proposed five points on the proper settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue, as Wang met with Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and Kazem Gharibabadi in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China proposed five points on the proper settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China stays committed to peaceful settlement of disputes through political and diplomatic means, and opposes the use of force and illegal sanctions.

China stays committed to balancing rights and responsibilities, and takes a holistic approach to the goals of nuclear non-proliferation and peaceful uses of nuclear energy, said Wang.

He said that China stays committed to the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the basis for new consensus.

China stays committed to promoting cooperation through dialogue, and opposes pressing for intervention by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Wang noted.

Wang said that China stays committed to a step-by-step and reciprocal approach, and seeks consensus through consultation.

