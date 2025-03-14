China prosecutes over 21,000 people for counterfeit crimes in 2024
BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese procuratorial organs prosecuted 21,404 individuals in 2024 for the production and sale of counterfeit and substandard goods, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Friday.
In addition, procuratorial organs nationwide approved the arrest of over 7,700 people last year in connection with these crimes.
The SPP also released six typical cases of making and selling counterfeit and substandard goods that are directly related to people's livelihoods, involving products such as fire extinguishers, diesel, cosmetics, fertilizer, and pharmaceuticals.
The SPP said that procuratorial organs will continue to crack down on counterfeit crimes, with a focus on addressing issues such as the sale of fake goods on online platforms and live-streaming channels, as well as ensuring food and drug safety in rural areas and urban-rural fringes.
Photos
- Artificial wetlands generate ecological, economic benefits for villagers in E China's Shandong
- Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
- Using AI to explore hidden gems of S China's Guangxi
Related Stories
- Man detained for using AI tools to fabricate, spread rumor
- Commitment to control of narcotics reiterated
- China prosecutes over 1,000 for securities-related crimes from 2022 to 2024: top procuratorate
- Paying 210k yuan to get an SOE job? Major recruitment fraud scheme exposed
- China intensifies crackdown on prostitution, gambling
- 200 telecom fraud suspects repatriated
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.