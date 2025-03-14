China prosecutes over 21,000 people for counterfeit crimes in 2024

Xinhua) 16:13, March 14, 2025

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese procuratorial organs prosecuted 21,404 individuals in 2024 for the production and sale of counterfeit and substandard goods, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Friday.

In addition, procuratorial organs nationwide approved the arrest of over 7,700 people last year in connection with these crimes.

The SPP also released six typical cases of making and selling counterfeit and substandard goods that are directly related to people's livelihoods, involving products such as fire extinguishers, diesel, cosmetics, fertilizer, and pharmaceuticals.

The SPP said that procuratorial organs will continue to crack down on counterfeit crimes, with a focus on addressing issues such as the sale of fake goods on online platforms and live-streaming channels, as well as ensuring food and drug safety in rural areas and urban-rural fringes.

