China intensifies crackdown on prostitution, gambling

Xinhua) 09:23, February 21, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- In 2024, Chinese police resolved over 60,000 criminal cases and 500,000 public order violations involving prostitution, pornography or gambling, amid reinforced efforts to address key public security concerns, the Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday.

Law enforcement agencies conducted large-scale operations targeting online prostitution, illegal gambling and unlawful lotteries, dismantling a significant number of criminal networks and raiding illicit establishments.

A major national operation aimed at curbing rural gambling during the winter and spring months led to the resolution of more than 10,000 criminal cases and 100,000 violations. The initiative contributed to a notable decline in gambling activities in rural areas, the ministry said.

During the summer, authorities zeroed in on illegal gambling related to international football tournaments, uncovering over 800 cases and dismantling 500 gambling rings.

In addition to these efforts, the ministry collaborated with industry regulators to address systemic issues, aiming to reduce the root causes of these crimes and enhance long-term prevention.

