Chinese police bust over 14,000 maritime crimes in 2024

Xinhua) 15:16, February 19, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police cracked over 14,000 maritime crimes in 2024, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security along the country's coastline, the Ministry of Public Security reported on Tuesday.

These efforts focused on illegal fishing, smuggling, human trafficking, and other maritime offenses, with more than 20,000 security risks resolved.

In a special operation against illegal fishing between May and October, police teamed up with fisheries and coast guard units to investigate 474 cases and seize over 1,700 tonnes of illegal catch.

The police also assessed maritime infrastructure such as ports and shorelines, identifying over 6,100 safety hazards and issuing 1,700 corrective notices to address potential risks.

In 2024, more than 16,000 officers participated in 401 search-and-rescue operations, saving 1,229 people and rescuing 80 vessels, the ministry's data show.

