Chinese police bust over 14,000 maritime crimes in 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police cracked over 14,000 maritime crimes in 2024, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security along the country's coastline, the Ministry of Public Security reported on Tuesday.
These efforts focused on illegal fishing, smuggling, human trafficking, and other maritime offenses, with more than 20,000 security risks resolved.
In a special operation against illegal fishing between May and October, police teamed up with fisheries and coast guard units to investigate 474 cases and seize over 1,700 tonnes of illegal catch.
The police also assessed maritime infrastructure such as ports and shorelines, identifying over 6,100 safety hazards and issuing 1,700 corrective notices to address potential risks.
In 2024, more than 16,000 officers participated in 401 search-and-rescue operations, saving 1,229 people and rescuing 80 vessels, the ministry's data show.
Photos
Related Stories
- China upholds strict stance on crime with swift prosecutions, severe punishments
- China sees 20.9% drop in criminal cases, 14.3% decline in public security incidents in Spring Festival
- Chinese court upholds death penalty for man convicted of trafficking children
- CCG departments handle over 250 cases of illegal sea sand mining and unlawful use of marine resources in 2024
- Over 35,000 border management crime cases handled in 2024: National Immigration Administration
- Telecom fraud suspects prosecuted
- China sentences teenager to life imprisonment for murdering classmate
- China court upholds death sentence for woman in child trafficking case
- China busts over 100 underground banks involving 80 billion yuan in illegal transactions
- China's top procurator calls for strict, harsh punishments for major vicious crimes
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.