China sees 20.9% drop in criminal cases, 14.3% decline in public security incidents in Spring Festival

On January 30, 2025, police officers from the Wanshou Road police station of the Haidian branch of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau provide safety tips to visitors for the Spring Festival. (Photo/WeChat account of the Ministry of Public Security)

China maintained overall social stability and good public order during the 2025 Spring Festival holidays. As of Tuesday, criminal cases fell by 20.9 percent, while public security incidents declined by 14.3 percent year-on-year, according to China's Ministry of Public Security.

More than 4,800 large-scale events and over 710 major fireworks displays took place without incident. Road traffic across the country remained smooth and stable generally, the ministry said.

Public security organs nationwide carried out over 4 million police deployments to enhance patrols and security measures in key areas and densely populated places, such as bustling commercial districts, tourist attractions, transportation hubs, and popular check-in spots. They are also intensifying efforts to combat crimes that are prone to occur during the holiday season, according to the ministry.

The Beijing public security organs deployed an average of 42,000 officers per day to ensure the safety and stability of the capital. The Heilongjiang public security organs in Northeast China stepped up community patrols and reinforced security for ice and snow tourism, making efforts to create a favorable environment for the 9th Asian Winter Games, according to the ministry.

China's immigration authorities have inspected more than over 13.1 million cross-border traveler trips and 470,000 transport vehicles, including flights, vessels, and trains. The national ports have maintained orderly customs clearance, and the border areas are safe and stable, said the ministry.

During the festival, temple fairs, folk culture and other large-scale activities were held in various places, and the public security organs guided the organizers to implement safety responsibilities, ensuring the safe and smooth holding of large-scale events.

In response to the "large tourist flow" in some tourist attractions, local public security organs closely cooperated with the cultural and tourism departments, strengthened the investigation of hidden security risks in scenic spots, said the ministry.

Local public security traffic management departments also focused on combating key traffic violations, including drunk driving, overloading, and speeding, while managing traffic emergencies in areas affected by adverse weather conditions such as rain, snow, and fog. Railway and civil aviation public security agencies concentrated on implementing various transportation safety and security measures to ensure safe travel, according to the ministry.

