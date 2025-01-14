Over 35,000 border management crime cases handled in 2024: National Immigration Administration

In 2024, over 35,000 cases hindering border management were investigated in China, with more than 79,000 criminal suspects apprehended and 906 criminal gangs dismantled, according to the latest data released by the National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Tuesday, CCTV News reported.

Among them, 328 major and significant cases were placed under special supervision and 518 key fugitives targeted in the special operation against serious crimes against border management were successfully apprehended, said the NIA.

The immigration authorities have also taken stringent measures to crack down on illegal activities related to firearms, explosives, drug trafficking, and smuggling in border areas, according to the report.

A total of 494 drug cases involving 653 individuals were uncovered. Among them, there were 105 cases involving over 10 kilograms of drugs, with a total of 7.8 tons of various drugs seized, along with more than 2,000 firearms and over 100,000 rounds of ammunition confiscated.

In order to strengthen safeguards for the security and stability of the national borders, the NIA has implemented multiple specialized measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

The NIA has coordinated with immigration management departments across China to advance a special operation aimed at severely cracking down on crimes related to border management, so as to form a strong deterrent against prominent cross-border crimes.

Between June and October 2024, immigration authorities deployed 104,000 police and auxiliary officers, while also mobilizing 85,000 community and social volunteers to conduct a summer security crackdown and rectification operation, according to the NIA.

By doing so, a number of individuals involved in ongoing criminal activities were apprehended, and several dangerous security factors were eliminated.

The NIA has continued to strengthen efforts to address illegal employment, entry, and residence by foreigners in China.

China has deployed public security's exit and entry management bureaus nationwide to maintain rigorous oversight in investigating and handling such cases, with a focus on key areas, industries, and locations.

The bureaus have closely monitored activities such as organizing illegal entry, employment, and marriage fraud involving foreigners, and are cracking down on crimes involving trafficking and fraudulent marriage of foreign women.

