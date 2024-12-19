Home>>
China court upholds death sentence for woman in child trafficking case
(Xinhua) 14:06, December 19, 2024
GUIYANG, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- A court in southwest China's Guizhou Province upheld the death sentence of Yu Huaying, a woman convicted of abducting and trafficking 17 children, in a second trial on Thursday.
