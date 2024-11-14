China's gun, explosive-related crimes drop 25.8 pct year on year

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has reported a significant year-on-year drop in gun- and explosive-related crimes, with cases dropping by 25.8 percent so far this year compared to the same period in 2023.

The decline follows the launch of a coordinated, three-year nationwide crackdown on firearm and explosives offenses that began last year, according to an MPS press conference held on Thursday.

The initiative has seen collaboration from multiple government departments and local agencies to curb illegal arms manufacturing, trade and trafficking.

The ministry noted that China's unwavering efforts have allowed the country to enjoy one of the lowest rates of gun- and explosive-related incidents worldwide.

