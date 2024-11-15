China's top procurator calls for strict, harsh punishments for major vicious crimes

Xinhua

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's top procurator Ying Yong on Thursday stressed that heavy and harsh punishments should be handed down in accordance with the law for major vicious crimes. He made the remarks during a research tour in Shanghai, referring to the recent car-ramming incident in south China as "extremely malicious in nature."

Ying, procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, also urged procuratorial bodies to strengthen their prevention and control of risks at their source through law-based thinking and approaches, with the strict aim of preventing such extreme crimes.

A total of 35 people were killed and another 43 injured after a vehicle rammed into people at a sports center in the city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on Monday.

Ying called on the procuratorial bodies to coordinate fully with other authorities on investigations, handing down punishments and handling aftermaths, among other areas, to ensure the people's safety and safeguard social stability.

He also urged procuratorates to draw lesson from the Zhuhai incident and carry out thorough investigations into public complaints and disputes related to procuratorial work to further control risks at their source.

