Commitment to control of narcotics reiterated

08:13, March 05, 2025 By Wang Xiaoyu ( Chinadaily.com.cn

China is committed to implementing rigorous control over fentanyl-related substances and enhancing collaboration with the international community, including the United States, on governance of the chemicals, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Tuesday.

The nation has "achieved notable results" in carrying out strict supervision over fentanyl-related medications, preventing drug abuse and cracking down on the smuggling, manufacturing and trafficking of the substances and related precursor chemicals, it said.

According to the document, China has listed fentanyl-related drugs in its List of Controlled Narcotic Drugs and enforced stringent management regarding their production, distribution, consumption and exportation.

In 2023, China exported 9.766 kilograms of fentanyl-related medications, primarily to countries in Asia and Latin America and to some European countries, and none were flown to North America, it said.

The nation has also set up a digital tracking system, and it leverages novel technologies such as radio frequency identification tags and artificial intelligence to roll out comprehensive and closed-loop monitoring.

Meanwhile, China has striven to stamp out related crimes through the strengthening of regular supervision and heightened inspections.

After fentanyl-related drug was added to the list of controlled substances in May 2019, the Ministry of Public Security organized campaigns for three consecutive years dedicated to combating related crimes, and it also joined other authorities to toughen checks on goods and deliveries.

Given the escalating global issue of fentanyl, the document stresses that China is committed to meeting its international drug control obligations and sharing its experiences and wisdom with the rest of the world.

The white paper notes that anti-drug cooperation between China and the US is essential.

Since the first meeting of an anti-drug cooperation group between China and the US in January last year, the two countries have held a number of high-level meetings.

"China upholds a clear and principled position on this matter: It is committed to cooperation based on equality and mutual respect, but firmly opposes the US imposition of unlawful sanctions and unreasonable pressure on China on the pretext of responding to fentanyl-related issues," the white paper said.

Commenting on the release of the document, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said China has devoted unremitting efforts to jointly addressing challenges posed by fentanyl, and positive outcomes are plain to see.

The spokesperson condemned the US for smearing and blaming China for fentanyl flows into the US.

"We stand ready for practical cooperation with the US based on equality and mutual respect. ... We firmly oppose the US pressuring, threatening and blackmailing China under the pretext of the fentanyl issue," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)