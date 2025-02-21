China prosecutes over 1,000 for securities-related crimes from 2022 to 2024: top procuratorate

Xinhua) 16:29, February 21, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese procurators prosecuted 1,011 people for securities-related crimes from 2022 to 2024, an annual rise of 16 percent on average, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Friday.

A number of cases were publicized by the SPP during a press conference held in collaboration with the China Securities Regulatory Commission. These cases address critical issues such as financial fraud, fraudulent issuance, improper disclosures, insider trading, and market manipulation within the securities sector.

The SPP emphasized the role of prosecutors in legal oversight to promote the high-quality development of the capital market. The prosecutions have ensured accountability among all parties involved, including controlling shareholders, chairpersons and senior executives of listed companies, financial industry personnel, intermediaries, and individuals unlawfully acquiring insider information.

