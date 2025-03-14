We Are China

Self-driving cargo tractors complete road test at Hangzhou airport

Ecns.cn) 13:14, March 14, 2025

A self-driving vehicle operates on the apron at the Hangzhou Airport in Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

The first batch of self-driving cargo tractors in East China completed a road test at the airport.

Equipped with lidar, DGPS, cameras, and other sensors, these vehicles can achieve centimeter-level precise positioning, detect and avoid aircraft. During the nearly four-month test, they improved freight efficiency by 20% and reduced manual operation risks by over 90%.

