Self-driving cargo tractors complete road test at Hangzhou airport
A self-driving vehicle operates on the apron at the Hangzhou Airport in Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)
The first batch of self-driving cargo tractors in East China completed a road test at the airport.
Equipped with lidar, DGPS, cameras, and other sensors, these vehicles can achieve centimeter-level precise positioning, detect and avoid aircraft. During the nearly four-month test, they improved freight efficiency by 20% and reduced manual operation risks by over 90%.
