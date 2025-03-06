Framework for self-driving sector key to future edge

14:32, March 06, 2025 By Ma Si ( China Daily

This photo taken on Oct 17, 2024, shows new energy vehicle model SU7 produced by Chinese tech firm Xiaomi displayed during the 2024 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo/Xinhua)

China should further accelerate the development and mass production of autonomous vehicles to create a robust ecosystem for the self-driving industry, said Lei Jun, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress.

Lei, CEO and chairman of Xiaomi Corp, is proposing the establishment of a nationwide testing and verification system for autonomous vehicles, with the aim of putting in place a seamless cross-regional and cross-provincial mutual recognition mechanism before the end of this year.

"This would facilitate the widespread adoption and integration of autonomous driving technologies."

Lei also emphasized the importance of accelerating the commercial mass production process of autonomous vehicles, along with setting clear expectations for the mass production timeline, with the goal of enabling autonomous driving functions on highways, expressways and urban roads by 2026.

To lower the barriers to the adoption of autonomous vehicles, Lei said more effort is needed to establish a dedicated insurance system for autonomous vehicles by 2026. "This system would include compulsory traffic insurance, commercial insurance and third-party liability insurance, ensuring the protection of the rights and interests of drivers, passengers and pedestrians," he said.

There is also a need for the rapid development of a national legal framework for autonomous driving, Lei added. This framework would clarify the legal status of autonomous vehicles on public roads and provide a solid foundation for their widespread use. The nation also needs a unified national standard system for autonomous driving, which would offer clear technical guidelines for the mass production of autonomous vehicles.

Lei said: "Technological advancement plays a critical role in transforming traditional industries and fostering emerging sectors, and Xiaomi will continue to innovate so as to contribute to China's path to modernization.

"Five years ago, we committed to investing heavily in core technologies, setting a goal to spend 100 billion yuan ($13.8 billion) on research and development. Today, we have exceeded that target, investing about 105 billion yuan."

Xiaomi entered the new energy vehicle sector four years ago, launching its first car in March 2024. Though a newcomer, Xiaomi delivered 135,000 vehicles within just nine months, earning strong consumer approval, Lei said.

He attributed this success to the breakthroughs Xiaomi has achieved, with many featuring absolute self-development or self-manufacturing.

"Over the past 15 years, Xiaomi has deeply understood that technological innovation is the cornerstone of progress. We will continue to innovate, integrate cutting-edge AI technologies into our products, and contribute to China's path to modernization while enhancing consumers' lives through technology," Lei added.

Xiaomi has maintained its position among the top three global smartphone makers for 18 consecutive quarters, according to market research company International Data Corp.

Wan Jinbo, a researcher at the Institutes of Science and Development at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said, "Integrating reforms across education, science and talent is essential for achieving cohesive and integrated development, which is critical for supporting China's modernization."

