Baidu CEO: Robotaxis can help reduce traffic accidents

(People's Daily App) 14:06, February 13, 2025

Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 11, Baidu Co-founder and CEO Robin Li said robotaxis are improving rapidly and have already proven to be safer than human drivers. He highlighted their potential to significantly reduce traffic accidents and lower insurance claims.

