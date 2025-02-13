Home>>
Baidu CEO: Robotaxis can help reduce traffic accidents
(People's Daily App) 14:06, February 13, 2025
Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 11, Baidu Co-founder and CEO Robin Li said robotaxis are improving rapidly and have already proven to be safer than human drivers. He highlighted their potential to significantly reduce traffic accidents and lower insurance claims.
(Produced by Lin Rui, Cai Qiuyuan, Zheng Boyu and Feng Zihan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shenzhen to introduce 20 self-driving buses soon, with fare set at 1 yuan
- Chinese firm launches expressway unmanned truck platoon self-driving testing
- Ambitious Chinese startups ready to challenge Tesla in domestic auto-pilot market
- Self-driving tech fueled by innovation
- Robotaxis — arriving at a future near you
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.