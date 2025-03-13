China-Africa cooperation energizes Global South growth, bolsters modernization: officials

Xinhua) 10:01, March 13, 2025

ADDIS ABABA, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Ethiopian officials have called for deepening China-Africa cooperation to energize Global South growth and bolster modernization and high-quality development across Africa.

The remark came during a seminar, "China in Springtime: Sharing Opportunities with the World Global Dialogue," held on Tuesday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. The event was co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia and China Media Group.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Chen Hai said China is ready to share its modernization experience to support high-quality development in Ethiopia and other African countries.

"Amid global uncertainties, China remains an anchor of stability for peace and development. From deepening high-level opening-up to advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, from promoting inclusive economic globalization to leading reforms in global governance, China is steadily fulfilling its commitment to building a community of shared future for mankind," Chen said.

The ambassador noted that China will pursue its diplomatic relations with Africa and others based on the principles of shared future, peaceful development, opposition to hegemony, and support for international fairness.

Ethiopian State Minister of Planning and Development Bereket Fesehatsion said Ethiopia-China cooperation exemplifies the growing South-South cooperation, with China playing a vital partner in Ethiopia's economic transformation by providing long-term loans and grants for infrastructure development.

"China's reform and opening-up policy provides a unique opportunity for African countries to deepen the global value-chain," said Fesehatsion, noting that Ethiopia is keen to capitalize on opportunities provided by China's Belt and Road Initiative to boost sustainable development, regional connectivity, trade, investment, and tourism.

Director General of the Policy Studies Institute of Ethiopia Fekadu Tsega noted that Africa-China relations are flourishing with increased cooperation in industrial development, capacity building, and technology transfer.

"Chinese-style modernization focuses on innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability, balancing economic growth and poverty reduction. China's development offers valuable lessons for Africa, particularly in the area of sustainability," Tsega pointed out.

He said Africa-China economic growth emphasizes resilience, innovation, and sustainability, and their partnership can play a critical role in boosting modernization and high-quality development among their peoples.

