Sheepskin clothing, leather handbags featuring Tan sheep of China's Ningxia make their debut at 2025 Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter

People's Daily Online) 15:16, March 12, 2025

Recently, sheepskin clothing and leather handbags made from Tan sheep local to Yanchi county, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, made their debut at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter. Models confidently displayed the exquisite clothing paired with fashionable handbags on the runway, winning enthusiastic applause from the audience.

(Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Yanchi county committee)

The sheepskin for the clothing is characterized by a pure white color, excellent luster, and soft, fine texture while the leather bags preserve the natural texture and soft feel of the Tan sheep leather. The successful debut at the prestigious fashion event has effectively increased the added-value of Yanchi's Tan sheep leather and provided a new pathway for the diversified development of the county's leather industry.

The clothing and handbags are the result of a collaboration between southeast China's Fujian Province and Ningxia. Launched by a working group of Fujian under a pairing assistance program to help Ningxia, these products were designed by the Fujian-Ningxia new quality productive forces incubation alliance.

(Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Yanchi county committee)

Established in March 2024, the alliance combines Ningxia's specialty agricultural products such as Tan sheep, buckwheat, goji berries, daylily and Chinese medicinal herbs with Fujian's manufacturing capabilities to create globally marketable products.

In the future, the two places will build upon their resource endowments and geographical advantages to promote in-depth cooperation in leather, clothing industries, etc., continuously launch more high-quality products, and ultimately boost Yanchi's economic development through industrial cooperation.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)