Festive Shehuo parade brings happiness and new year jubilance in NW China's Ningxia

People's Daily Online) 11:01, February 11, 2025

On Feb. 6, 2025, Yuanzhou district in Guyuan city, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, was immersed in a joyful and harmonious atmosphere.

Amidst the deafening sound of firecrackers and the rhythmic beating of gongs and drums, a variety of performances in the traditional Shehuo parade, including dragon and lion dances, Yangko dancing, and stilt walking, were staged one after another. These lively performances attracted numerous villagers and nearby residents, filling the scene with a strong festive vibe.

A time-honored performance prevalent in rural areas across China, the Shehuo parade originated from ancient sacrificial activities to pray for a good harvest about 2,000 years ago. Later on, as dancing and singing performances were absorbed into the parade, it gradually evolved into a folk custom staged during the Spring Festival and Lantern Festival, believed to remove bad luck and bring a fresh start in the new year.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)