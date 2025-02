Snow scenery of Helan Mountains in China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 15:43, February 09, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 9, 2025 shows the snow-covered Helan Mountains seen from an amusement park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 8, 2025 shows the snow-covered Helan Mountains seen from an amusement park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 9, 2025 shows the snow-covered Helan Mountains seen from a wetland park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 8, 2025 shows the snow-covered Helan Mountains seen from a ski resort in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

