Scenery of Ruhe waterfall in NW China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 08:36, February 21, 2025

A drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows the scenery of Ruhe waterfall in Pengyang County, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

