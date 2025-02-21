Home>>
Scenery of Ruhe waterfall in NW China's Ningxia
(Xinhua) 08:36, February 21, 2025
A drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows the scenery of Ruhe waterfall in Pengyang County, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
