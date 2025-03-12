Selected photos of China's "two sessions"

March 11 (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- A selection of press photos from Xinhua on the annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body.

This photo taken on March 4, 2025 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. The third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held its opening meeting here on March 4. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Foreign journalists work at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Zhao Hong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

National political advisors walk towards the Great Hall of the People for the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) speaks during an interview before the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

The opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Gexi Wangmu, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

The opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Journalists work at the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

The opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

The opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

The opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

The opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

China's Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng arrives for an interview after the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A national political advisor reads the government work report in Braille at a meeting attended by national political advisors from the sector of welfare and social security at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. During this year's "two sessions," a Braille version of the government work report was provided for the first time to members of the CPPCC National Committee with visual impairment. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Yang Yang, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a meeting of national political advisors from sports sector at the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

This combo photo shows Zheng Shanjie (C), head of the National Development and Reform Commission, Lan Fo'an (2nd R), minister of finance, Wang Wentao (2nd L), minister of commerce, Pan Gongsheng (1st R), governor of the People's Bank of China, and Wu Qing (1st L), chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, attending a press conference on economy for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Yang Yuni, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

The second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li He)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) attend a group interview ahead of the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

The second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

The second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A national lawmaker wearing ethnic costumes talks to other deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A foreign diplomatic envoy talks with deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A journalist asks a question during an interview attended by ministers after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

The third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Journalists work at a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attended the press conference. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend a group interview ahead of the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

The closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

The closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) arrive for a group interview ahead of the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

The closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Gao Zhidan, director of China's General Administration of Sport, attends an interview after the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) leave the Great Hall of the People after the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

