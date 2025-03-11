Interview: China's development sets example for other countries, says Serbian media chief

Xinhua) 09:11, March 11, 2025

BELGRADE, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China's "two sessions" serve not only as a window to understand the country's various achievements, but as an important platform for learning about its solutions to major international issues, said Radomir Diklic, director of Serbia's Beta News Agency.

Citing an old Serbian saying, "Trust in yourself and in your own horse," which emphasizes the importance of self-reliance and personal growth, Diklic said China has set an example for the world in this regard, not least by making great efforts to develop people's innovation capabilities and building the country into a place where people live happily.

"Serbia must attempt the same if it hopes to secure a future for upcoming generations," he said.

As this year marks the final year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), Diklic expressed confidence that China will continue to follow its own path.

He also voiced his expectation that the next five-year plan will further advance the country's modernization, openness and global connections.

Speaking of China's foreign policy, Diklic noted that China remains committed to peace and coexistence and respects every nation, regardless of its size.

"I believe economic development through peace and coexistence is what China has championed, and I expect China will continue to do so," he said.

Stressing that Serbia has had very successful economic and political cooperation with China, Diklic said that the two sides have great potential for collaboration in agricultural and information technologies.

"Strengthening ties between young researchers and experts would be highly valuable," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)