From 150MP to 250MP: How China's industrial lens breaks new ground

March 10, 2025

A Chinese company has pushed the boundaries of what industrial lenses can see. Hunan Chiopt Optical Technology Co. Ltd. (Chiopt), based in Yuhua district, Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, developed the world's first 150-megapixel (MP) large-format industrial lens capable of detecting screen defects as small as 3 microns during high-definition panel inspections.

The company also created the world's first light-field camera lens, nicknamed "dragonfly eyes," revolutionizing traditional optical imaging principles. This game-changer can let users take shots first and focus later when shooting high-speed moving objects.

In another breakthrough, the company produced China's first full-frame cinema zoom lens with 8K high definition, which rivals international brands in performance while costing just one-tenth of the price.

Chiopt showcases a wide range of lenses and components in what feels like a "lens supermarket" – its technology exhibition hall, which demonstrates the capabilities of this high-tech enterprise specialized in developing, producing, and selling mid-to-high-end optical lenses.

"Beyond relying on our own R&D center for technological innovation, we hope to explore cutting-edge technologies and the future of the industry by building an intelligent optical research institute in collaboration with universities, research institutes, and renowned optical companies both at home and abroad," said Li Siqing, chairman of the company.

Having developed over a thousand different types of lenses, Chiopt now holds 20 percent of the market share of China's industrial lens. Its independently developed flagship products have created multiple "world firsts."

The company has transformed from an obscure small enterprise to a national-level "little giant" firm, which refers to novel and elite small and medium-sized enterprises that specialize in a niche market that boasts cutting-edge technologies and exhibits great potential. It consistently aims to break existing manufacturing limits through steadfast dedication, contributing to the development of China's advanced manufacturing.

In fields like industrial automation, next-generation semiconductors, and electronic technologies, machine vision systems with industrial lenses as core components play crucial roles in achieving high-precision inspection, image recognition, and data analysis.

Chiopt has a research team of over 100 talents and dedicates 10 percent of its annual sales revenue to R&D.

For Chiopt, developing the world's first 150MP large-format lens was a "gamble" that paid off thanks to continuous R&D investment.

"The difficulty in developing such high-pixel lenses is enormous, and even leading companies might not dare to try it," Li said, adding that the company's R&D team overcame the core technical challenges after three years of efforts.

Chiopt's ability to create many firsts is possible thanks to conquering core technical challenges and the company's innovation and R&D capabilities, Li said, revealing the secret behind the team's success in developing the first 150MP large-format industrial lens in the world.

Just six months later, the team upgraded the lens to 250MP. This breakthrough has driven upgrades across the entire industrial chain to some extent.

More than a decade ago, foreign manufacturers almost monopolized China's industrial lens market, with domestic brands struggling for recognition. Like many small enterprises, Chiopt initially started with OEM production.

Li, who had worked for several renowned optical companies both in China and abroad, began to focus on developing and producing mid-to-high-end optical lenses and became determined to create a domestic vision optical brand with independent intellectual property rights and core technologies.

From developing AI and machine vision industrial lenses to exploring the industrial lens market and independently developing key components, Chiopt established a complete industrial chain covering R&D, customized design, precision lens processing, and lens assembly. It successfully developed a series of core products, demonstrating robust R&D strength and professional manufacturing capabilities.

From OEM production to independent innovation, Chiopt has continued to break foreign monopolies in technologies and has emerged as a "little giant" firm.

"We not only showcased our latest products and technologies but also reached several cooperation intentions," said Wu Peilin, Chiopt's deputy general manager, reflecting on leading teams to various international and domestic industry exhibitions last year.

In Li's view, as China's manufacturing industry accelerates its transformation towards high-end, intelligent, and green development, the country's machine vision industry will enjoy broad development space.

