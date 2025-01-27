China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January
BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.1 in January, down from 50.1 in December, official data showed Monday.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) statistician Zhao Qinghe said the PMI data in January were influenced by factors such as the approaching Spring Festival holiday and enterprise employees' returning home for festival reunions.
Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 29 this year. It is the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar and an occasion for family reunions.
The NBS data showed that the sub-indices of production and new orders came in at 49.8 and 49.2, respectively.
The PMI for the equipment manufacturing sector remained above 50 for a sixth straight month, with its January reading at 50.2, according to the NBS.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.
