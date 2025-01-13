China in need of over 31 million of smart manufacturing workers by 2035: report

Xinhua) 17:25, January 13, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A newly-published report indicates that China's rising demand for intelligent manufacturing industry workers is projected to exceed 31 million by 2035, with growth of the industry.

A report on the employment trends of application-oriented talent within the new quality productive forces, the first of its kind in China, was published by Renmin University of China, aiming to systematically explore the emerging special talent group, providing a reference for manufacturing enterprises in selecting and cultivating skilled personnel, the Science and Technology Daily reported on Monday.

Individuals who hold roles such as team leaders, technicians, and quality inspectors in smart manufacturing enterprises, a group termed purple-collar workers in the report, are becoming a driving force for manufacturing sector transformation, according to the report.

The report outlines that purple-collar workers generally exhibit several key characteristics, including primary work in production settings, strong learning capabilities, significant career growth potential, and high income levels and social status.

They show core competencies in areas such as acceptance of new technologies, innovative learning, integration of diverse technologies, and communication, according to the report.

Zhao Zhong, head of the School of Labor and Human Resources at Renmin University, said that the growth of the purple-collar talent pool will support industrial transformation and upgrading, contributing to socio-economic development.

China's demand for purple-collar workers was approximately 25 million in 2022, according to the report.

Additionally, the report forecasts that the demand for purple-collar positions requiring bachelor's degrees or higher will increase from 28 percent in 2022 to 57 percent by 2035.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)