Overall scale of China's manufacturing industry tops world for 15 consecutive years
(Xinhua) 16:54, January 21, 2025
A drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2025 shows the cruise ship Adora Flora City under construction at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's manufacturing industry has maintained the top position in the world in terms of overall scale for 15 consecutive years in 2024, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said Tuesday.
In 2024, China's total value-added industrial output reached 40.5 trillion yuan (about 5.65 trillion U.S. dollars).
