Snowless township in E China's Jiangsu becomes unlikely global snow boot hub

February 05, 2025

A township of 30,000 people in eastern China has emerged as an unlikely global hub for snow boot manufacturing, despite rarely experiencing snowfall itself.

Located in Jiangsu Province, the township of Gaoqiao in Zhenjiang city hosts nearly 400 snow boot manufacturers and more than 800 e-commerce businesses, employing over 8,300 people in the industry.

A woman promotes snow boots manufactured in Gaoqiao township via livestream in Zhenjiang city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/WeChat account of the Communist Party of China Zhenjiang Municipal Committee)

Gaoqiao's snow boot sector generates annual revenue exceeding 2.2 billion yuan ($303 million), capturing over 40 percent of China's domestic market.

The township ships more than 15 million pairs annually, with nearly half exported to markets such as the U.S. and Germany.

Gaoqiao's snow boot industry's success stems from its leather shoe manufacturing heritage.

Located at the intersection of the Yangtze River, East China Sea and Huangpu River, the township's strategic position has fueled its industrial growth.

Gaoqiao established itself as a major leather footwear processing center in the 1960s.

At the turn of the millennium, Gaoqiao leveraged its shoemaking expertise to seize opportunities in the emerging snow boot market abroad.

The township initially transitioned from traditional footwear to snow boot manufacturing as a contract manufacturer, before establishing itself as an industry leader.

Gaoqiao has built a comprehensive snow boot supply chain over the past two decades, encompassing raw materials, manufacturing, e-commerce and logistics.

The development of Chinese independent brands has driven significant growth in the township's snow boot sector.

While Gaoqiao historically focused on manufacturing for international brands, local producers began developing their own brands as production surpassed 10 million pairs annually.

The township now features several prominent local brands, including Donessy, Wufengshan, Yataiya and Changjia, holding more than 200 design patents.

The surge in livestream commerce across China has created new opportunities for Gaoqiao's snow boot industry.

Livestreaming has driven sales growth for boot makers, with online channels now accounting for a significant portion of revenue.

In 2023, Gaoqiao's online snow boot sales reached about 900 million yuan, with some social media influencers selling more than 20,000 pairs daily through livestreams.

Gaoqiao showcased its snow boots at a trade event in Harbin, a major winter tourism center in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, in October 2024, aiming to boost economic ties and cross-border e-commerce cooperation.

The township is now developing a snow boots industrial center to advance the sector, according to Wan Chenghui, secretary of the Communist Party of China Gaoqiao Township Committee.

Wan said the project will establish exhibition spaces, trade facilities and cultural venues to boost industrial clustering in the snow boot sector.

Meanwhile, the official added that the township also plans to collaborate with universities to establish a snow boot research and manufacturing hub alongside a festival that aims to boost regional tourism.

China's winter sports market has nearly quadrupled to 970 billion yuan since 2015 and is expected to exceed 1 trillion yuan in 2025, industry research shows, creating new opportunities for Gaoqiao's manufacturers.

The country's burgeoning ice-and-snow industry has brought many new development opportunities to Gaoqiao, noted Zhang Chunlong, head of the institute of social policies under the Jiangsu Provincial Academy of Social Sciences.

"The robust snow boots industry in Gaoqiao owes much to the township's rich industrial heritage and its unique geographical advantage," Zhang said.

The township successfully transitioned from leather footwear by leveraging its skilled workforce and manufacturing foundation, according to Zhang.

Government support, industry partnerships and strong business networks have fueled the sector's growth, Zhang said.

Zhang cited Gaoqiao's comprehensive supply chain, combining e-commerce operations, high export volumes and global reach, as key factors in its market success.

These advantages give the township a competitive edge and market dominance both domestically and internationally, Zhang added.

Zhang predicts Gaoqiao's snow boot industry will continue to diversify, potentially expanding into related fields such as ice sports equipment and accessories.

