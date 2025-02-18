World's largest pile-driving vessel commissioned in east China

Xinhua) 08:21, February 18, 2025

NANJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- A China-developed pile-driving vessel, the world's largest of its kind, set sail on Monday morning from Qidong in Jiangsu Province, east China, for a railway bridge construction site, according to China Science and Technology Daily.

The vessel "Erhang Changqing" is en route to the construction site of the Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge, which is a crucial segment of the Nantong-Suzhou-Jiaxing-Ningbo High Speed Railway, said the newspaper.

The vessel features the world's highest derrick at the stern, with the largest piling capacity. It will play a role in the construction of large ports, cross-sea bridges, offshore wind power and other projects in the future, said the newspaper.

The vessel is equipped with a 150-meter-high derrick, capable of handling piles weighing up to 700 tonnes.

Built by the Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., the vessel was delivered in Jiangsu in January, marking a milestone in the country's marine engineering equipment manufacturing industry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)