10 outstanding women honored as China celebrates International Women's Day
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Ten outstanding women have been honored in China for their remarkable contributions, with their meritorious deeds made public as the country celebrates International Women's Day on Saturday.
This initiative is part of a nationwide effort to promote respect and care for women while fostering a supportive environment for their causes, according to a joint announcement by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the All-China Women's Federation.
The honorees have made significant contributions in various fields, including advancing China's technological self-reliance, developing animal biological products, overcoming physical disabilities to lead entrepreneurial ventures that empower others, driving rural revitalization through industries, and preserving and promoting local cultures.
Their stories collectively embody the spirit of self-reliance, perseverance, and wisdom that define women in the new era, according to authorities.
Photos
Related Stories
- International Women's Day celebrated across world
- Various activities held to mark International Women's Day in China
- Various activities held across China to celebrate Int'l Women's Day
- Interview: Web Summit Qatar shines spotlight on women in tech, Chinese participation -- CEO
- Political advisors mull measures to boost birth rate, support childbearing women
- Former Spanish football boss Rubiales receives 3-year FIFA ban for Hermoso kiss
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.