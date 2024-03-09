Various activities held across China to celebrate Int'l Women's Day

Xinhua) 09:32, March 09, 2024

Staff members make flower arrangements in Bijie City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 8, 2024. Various activities were held across the country to celebrate International Women's Day. (Photo by Yang Pinyi/Xinhua)

Women play games in Liangtian Village of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 8, 2024. Various activities were held across the country to celebrate International Women's Day. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)

Teachers take part in a tug-of-war game at a primary school in Xianju County of Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 8, 2024. Various activities were held across the country to celebrate International Women's Day. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

Staff members learn to make cakes in celebration of the International Women's Day in Shizhong District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, March 8, 2024. Various activities were held across the country to celebrate International Women's Day. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Villagers take part in a tug-of-war game in Taizizhuang Village of Boai County, Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2024. Various activities were held across the country to celebrate International Women's Day. (Photo by Cheng Quan/Xinhua)

Teachers take part in a basketball game at a primary school in Huangping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 8, 2024. Various activities were held across the country to celebrate International Women's Day. (Photo by Liang Wen/Xinhua)

Women in ethnic costumes dance at Lijiang ancient town in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 8, 2024. Various activities were held across the country to celebrate International Women's Day. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

Visitors have fun at a scenic spot in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 8, 2024. Various activities were held across the country to celebrate International Women's Day. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

Women of the Miao ethnic group attend an embroidery game in Basha Village of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 8, 2024. Various activities were held across the country to celebrate International Women's Day. (Photo by Lu Zhongnan/Xinhua)

