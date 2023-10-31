Former Spanish football boss Rubiales receives 3-year FIFA ban for Hermoso kiss

Xinhua) 08:31, October 31, 2023

MADRID, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- World football's governing body FIFA on Monday announced that it has banned former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities for three years.

FIFA found Rubiales guilty of breaching their disciplinary code after he gave Spain forward Jenni Hermoso an unsolicited kiss in the celebrations following Spain's 1-0 win over England in the Women's World Cup final on August 20.

Rubiales, who resigned as RFEF president on September 10 following the outcry at his actions and the notification of FIFA's investigation, also made obscene gestures while in the VIP box to celebrate Spain's win.

The investigation concluded that Rubiales had broken "basic rules of decent conduct" and behaved "in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute."

The former RFEF president is currently under criminal investigation in Spain for sexual assault and coercion, after it was also alleged that he and RFEF employees had tried to pressure Hermoso and members of her family to downplay the incident.

Hermoso returned to international football on Friday, scoring the winning goal in the 89th minute as Spain won 1-0 away to Italy.

