Woman power shines in China

(People's Daily App) 15:43, March 08, 2022

What does "she" look like to you? Youthful, energetic, fashionable, sunny, countless ordinary "she" shows a variety of beauty. "She" is powerful and hardworking, while gentle and intelligent. Best wishes to the ordinary but amazing "she".

Happy International Women's Day!

