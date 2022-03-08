Home>>
Woman power shines in China
(People's Daily App) 15:43, March 08, 2022
What does "she" look like to you? Youthful, energetic, fashionable, sunny, countless ordinary "she" shows a variety of beauty. "She" is powerful and hardworking, while gentle and intelligent. Best wishes to the ordinary but amazing "she".
Happy International Women's Day!
