Wonder women on screen: 9 movies you must see

In the long history of humans, women's stories have often been overlooked. Yet as modern society has allowed women to speak for themselves, more and more women are standing up to choose how to live their lives. As March 8 marks another International Women's Day, here are nine powerful films that just might inspire you to re-imagine what it means to be a woman.

Leap(2020) [File photo]

Leap(2020)

This 2020 film about the Chinese national women's volleyball team presents their history from 1981, when they won the Women's World Cup, to the year 2016. Actress Gong Li stars as the legendary volleyball player Lang Ping.