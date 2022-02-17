Home>>
Investigation team set up to look into chained woman case
February 17, 2022
The authorities in East China's Jiangsu province have set up an investigation team to probe the case in which a woman was allegedly trafficked and confined by an iron chain by her husband.
The move came after footage of the woman, a mother of eight, wearing thin clothes with an iron chain placed around her neck and confined in a dilapidated hut, surfaced online at the end of last month, sparking outrage among the public.
On Feb 10, an investigation team of Xuzhou, the city which administers Fengxian county - where the woman was found, said the woman's husband had been detained for alleged illegal detention and two other suspects had been held for suspected human trafficking.
