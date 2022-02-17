Investigation team set up to look into chained woman case

15:11, February 17, 2022

The authorities in East China's Jiangsu province have set up an investigation team to probe the case in which a woman was allegedly trafficked and confined by an iron chain by her husband.

The move came after footage of the woman, a mother of eight, wearing thin clothes with an iron chain placed around her neck and confined in a dilapidated hut, surfaced online at the end of last month, sparking outrage among the public.

On Feb 10, an investigation team of Xuzhou, the city which administers Fengxian county - where the woman was found, said the woman's husband had been detained for alleged illegal detention and two other suspects had been held for suspected human trafficking.

