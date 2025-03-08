Home>>
International Women's Day celebrated across world
(Xinhua) 13:49, March 08, 2025
A volunteer gives a tulip to a woman in celebration of International Women's Day in Astana, Kazakhstan, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
Volunteers give tulips to women in celebration of International Women's Day in Astana, Kazakhstan, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
People buy flowers in celebration of the upcoming International Women's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Roman Gainanov/Xinhua)
People hold flowers in celebration of the upcoming International Women's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Roman Gainanov/Xinhua)
