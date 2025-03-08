Various activities held to mark International Women's Day in China

Xinhua) 09:27, March 08, 2025

Women look for job opportunities during a job fair held for women in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, on March 7, 2025. Various activities are held across the country to mark the International Women's Day. (Photo by Chen Hongqing/Xinhua)

Women promote agricultural products via livestream during an event celebrating the International Women's Day in Dazhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 7, 2025. Various activities are held across the country to mark the International Women's Day. (Photo by Deng Liangkui/Xinhua)

Deliverywomen display handbooks on women's rights in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, on March 7, 2025. Various activities are held across the country to mark the International Women's Day. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Students present flowers to teachers during an event celebrating the International Women's Day at a primary school in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, March 7, 2025. Various activities are held across the country to mark the International Women's Day. (Photo by Wang Longfei/Xinhua)

A community worker presents flowers to a volunteer (L) at a bus station in Dongcheng District in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. Various activities are held across the country to mark the International Women's Day. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Women look at women-themed artworks at a museum in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on March 7, 2025. Various activities are held across the country to mark the International Women's Day. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Community workers present flowers to volunteers (1st &2nd L) near a subway station in Dongcheng District in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. Various activities are held across the country to mark the International Women's Day. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Women attend an event celebrating the International Women's Day with their children at a kindergarten in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on March 7, 2025. Various activities are held across the country to mark the International Women's Day. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

