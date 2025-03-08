From economy to foreign policy, global media leaders closely follow China's "two sessions"

13:55, March 08, 2025 By Chen Zhuo, Zhang Qian, You Huiyuan ( Xinhua

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhuanet) -- Presidents and editors-in-chief of mainstream media organizations across the world are closely following the developments in China's ongoing "two sessions", a critical window into China's development road-map for 2025.

The "two sessions" are the annual meetings of China's top legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), and the top political advisory body, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

This year's "two sessions" are expected to shape China's policy direction amid increasingly complex and challenging domestic and global landscapes. "The ‘two sessions’ are definitely very important. It's been watched around the world. Because China is very important to the world," said Wong Chun Wai, chairman of Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama).

ECONOMIC GROWTH

China's economic growth is one of the most interesting topics of the "two sessions" for leaders of news organizations from different countries.

"In the face of global economic uncertainty, how China sets and achieves new growth targets will have a direct impact on the global economic landscape," said Benjamin Mgana, chief editor of foreign news for The Guardian newspaper in Tanzania.

China targets an economic growth rate of around 5 percent in 2025, according to a government work report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation during the "two sessions".

On a global scale, an around 5 percent growth rate places China among the world's fastest-growing major economies, with the economic increment equating to the annual output of a mid-sized nation.

The report also outlines an array of other key development goals for this year, including a surveyed urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 percent, over 12 million new urban jobs, and an around 2 percent increase in the consumer price index.

With targeted planning, strong leadership, and high support rate from the people, China has overcome numerous obstacles and challenges, transforming itself into one of the world's most significant economies today, noted Osama Al-Saeed, editor-in-chief of Egypt's Al-Akhbar newspaper.

Many economies are closely linked to China's economy and benefit from its economic growth, he said, adding that "China's economic development is no longer a domestic issue, but a topic of global significance as China has a strong influence on the entire world."

HI-TECH, GREEN DEVELOPMENT

How China will continue to carry out plans and policies to promote its high-quality development is another issue closely watched by international media veterans. Most of them mentioned China's recent hi-tech breakthroughs and extensive efforts for sustainable development in interviews with Xinhua.

In recent years, China has continued to advance technological innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), green energy, new energy vehicles, and semiconductors. How this year's "two sessions" will further optimize the industrial structure and enhance innovation capabilities will be a key indicator for the world to understand China's economic trajectory, Benjamin Mgana said.

Some media leaders voiced hopes that China's progress in high-tech innovation and green development would benefit their home countries through exchanges and cooperation.

Because of imports from and cooperation with China, electric vehicles are seen on the streets of Nigeria and solar energy is being promoted across the country, said Ali M. Ali, managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria.

"Even this news agency is powered by green energy as we speak. And largely it's because of the presence of China in Africa that this is made possible," he added.

"Our country constantly emphasizes green reforms, yet we could certainly learn more from China's experience, " Radomir Diklic, director of Serbia's Beta News Agency said, adding closer cooperation with China could bring more opportunities for young Serbian talents in IT, AI, modern agriculture and environment protection sectors.

China will continue this parallel development--offering the world its best innovations while also absorbing the best global advancements. "Any serious business-minded country should see China as a partner rather than an adversary," Diklic said.

FOREIGN POLICY

Most media leaders showed great interest in the signals the "two sessions" sent to the world on China's foreign policy. In a press conference held during the "two sessions", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi explained China's foreign policy in detail.

Osama Al-Saeed looked forward to China's continued support for global peace, and its promotion of dialogue among Global South countries. He also wanted to see the "two sessions" further endorse China's support for the Global Development Initiative.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is another buzzword for these savvy observers. The initiative brought much-needed infrastructure improvement to Central Asian countries, said Ruslan Kenjaev, deputy editor-in-chief of Uzbekistan's Narodnoe Slovo (People's Word) Newspaper, noting that the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway under the initiative would improve logistics in the region and elevate its status in the global supply chain.

Wong Chun Wai focused on China's relations with Malaysia and ASEAN. He sees growing people-to-people exchanges as a sign of closer ties and shared prosperity.

"In 2024, I made so many trips to China. I actually lost track of how many trips I went there. Because of this policy of encouraging people from both sides to travel, it has increased the people-to-people relationship," Wong said.

Mudassar Iqbal, deputy director of Associated Press of Pakistan is more interested in economic ties. China is Pakistan's largest trading partner and bilateral economic cooperation remains a top concern of the country, he said.

China has signed free trade agreements with different nations and eased tariffs, which have enhanced trade cooperation between countries; meanwhile, it has eased rules on foreign investment, Iqbal added.

Serbia's Radomir Diklic appreciates China's commitment to firmly protecting its own interests without endangering others. "China has always favored negotiation, dialogue and economic cooperation over conflict. It does have a significant diplomatic weight in global affairs, and its voice cannot simply be ignored."

"I think the coming period will be extremely challenging for the whole world. The world must not fall into the trap of mercantilist politics. In that regard, China has an important role to play," Diklic said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)